Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexually assaulting Asia Graham to appear in court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexually assaulting Asia Graham, a fellow soldier who died on New Year’s Eve, is scheduled to appear in military court Thursday afternoon.

According to Fort Bliss officials, the unnamed private first class will be arraigned on post.

The suspect’s identity will be released following the proceeding, according to the Fort Bliss public affairs office.

As KTSM reported, Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on December 31. Her cause of death remains under investigation though officials have said foul play is not suspected.

Graham’s family said the 19-year-old filed a sexual assault report in June of last year.

