Fort Bliss soldier accused of sexual and physical assault charged with firing AR-15 in city limits in March 2020

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pfc. Christian G. Alvarado, a Fort Bliss soldier who is accused of several charges of sexual and physical assault, was charged with firing an AR-15 in city limits in March 2020, according to county records.

Alvarado, 21, allegedly fired the rifle on March 14, 2020, outside an apartment complex in Northeast El Paso to “scare the coyotes away,” according to a police affidavit. The report says he was living with two others at an apartment on Riley Street.

Police found the casings on the ground near the apartment when they were dispatched to investigate the gunshots on a late Saturday night. Neighbors said they heard several rounds simultaneously coming from the apartment complex.

The police affidavit said Alvarado claimed to shoot multiple rounds at the berm in front of the apartment after noticing eight coyotes approaching the building.

“He stated that his intentions were to scare the coyotes away from the apartment,” the affidavit said.

County jail records indicate Alvarado was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility in the early hours of March 15 on a discharge firearm in certain municipalities charge. He was released after posting a $1,000 surety bond.

Alvarado is also accused of sexual and physical assault in military court. He is also accused of lying during an official statement to Army agents.

He was arraigned in a court-marshal hearing on Thursday. A trial date has not been set.

The arraignment was held the day after Major General Sean C. Bernabe, the commanding general of Fort Bliss, said he launched an investigation into the 1st Battalion, 43d Air Defense Regiment.

To note, the Army post has seen a soldier go missing, a soldier found dead, one killed in a crash and skeletal remains found on the post’s McGregor Range.

The family of Asia Graham, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Alvarado, are still waiting for an answer from Fort Bliss officials in her death. The North Carolina native filed a sexual assault complaint against Alvarado two months after the El Paso County case was filed.

Army documents state Graham was sexually assaulted by Alvarado on Dec. 30, 2019, “when he knew or reasonably should have known that private first-class Asia Graham was unconscious.”

Graham was found unresponsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve and pronounced dead by the Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. An investigation into her death continues, according to base officials.