Fort Bliss movie theatre reopening with COVID-19 safety precautions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moviegoers will be able to catch Godzilla fighting King Kong or watch video game characters brought to life with Mortal Kombat at the Grand Theatre Crossing on Fort Bliss this weekend.

Movie house managers say the theatre reopens its doors on Friday and online movie times include showtimes after 4 p.m. for films.

Theatre managers say they are implementing various safety protocols to keep guests safe during visits. There will be enhanced cleaning, mandatory masks in the lobbies, capacity limits, health prec-checks, and social distanced seating.

“We have implemented significant measures to help ensure our guests and employees feel comfortable and safe at all of our theatres since our first locations reopened last fall,” James Wood, CEO of VSS-Southern Theatres said. “We know our guests are eager to return to The Grand Fort Bliss and with these newly announced precautions in place, we are excited to welcome them back.”

