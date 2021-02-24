Fort Bliss Major General announces Operation Ironclad to combat sexual harassment and sexual assault

by: Aaron Montes

FILE – This Sept. 9, 2014 file photo shows cars wait to enter Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss. A statement released late Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, says two of the soldiers are in critical condition. (AP Photo/Juan Carlos Llorca, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Major General Sean Bernabe, the senior mission commander at Fort Bliss, announced a new initiative to combat sexual assault and harassment on Wednesday amid an investigation into the death of Asia Graham.

At Fort Bliss, the effort is called Operation Ironclad and includes 40 separate initiatives to improve the quality of life of soldiers and their families.

“Sexual harassment, sexual assault must stop,” Bernabe said. “Operation Ironclad is targeting the corrosive behavior of sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

The operation’s lead planner is Major Dirk van Ingen, who said officials will focus on addressing issues of culture and aspects of life that may isolate individuals.

“We determine that now is the time for us to make a very serious practical effort to get after prioritizing our people and our families and our civilians,” van Ingen said.

The announcement comes as base officials say an investigation into the death of Asia Graham continues. Graham, who died on base on New Year’s Eve, had reported being sexually assaulted while on base last year.

Christian Alvarado, who is accused of assaulting Graham and other women, is facing charges of sexual assault.

