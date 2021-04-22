WATCH: Fort Bliss holds virtual town hall over ‘Come to Work Safe, Live Safe’ order

An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown on June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM)– Fort Bliss is holding a virtual town hall Thursday night to discuss COVID-19, facilities status and updating the community on current precautions.

The current ‘Come to Work Safe, Live Safe Order’ went into effect on March 9, 2021. Under that order, all service members, individuals subject to orders, Department of Defense personnel, and those stationed, attached to on or off-post, must follow the order.

The town hall will start at 6 p.m.

Under effect, masks are required within Fort Bliss, training facilities, during performance of official duty, and both on or off duty, on or off post.

Off-post restaurant dine-in eating is also prohibited, which has caused concern for many Fort Bliss families, especially those who live off post.

“Its’ difficult especially for us who live off post because it means that we need to drive all the way on post to have dinner with our families and also because sometimes you do want to support people around you and you can’t do that cause you need to follow orders,” a Fort Bliss spouse told KTSM.

According to Fort Bliss’s order, bars and restaurants that offer outdoor seating are also prohibited but they can use delivery or curbside methods.

Non-service household members are encouraged to follow the orders as well.

This story will be updated.