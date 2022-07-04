FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – America, it’s that time again to celebrate your birthday. It’s the Fourth of July and Fort Bliss is having its huge annual event today open to the public, plus a list of other events going on outside of Fort Bliss.

“Pop Goes The Fort,” now in its 11th year with the El Paso Symphony, are partnering up with Fort Bliss to salute all who have served and continue to protect our country.

The free symphony concert taking place at Biggs Park starts at 7:30 p.m. following the firework show between 9 and 10 p.m.

“The First Armored Division Band, and The El Paso Symphony, we also have inflatables and activities for the children, we have some surprise entertainment. The USO Show Troupe will also be performing in conjunction with the symphony and then most importantly we will have a firework spectacular that closes the event,” Brestar said.

Sponsorship and advertising coordinator Marlo Brestar says the doors at Biggs Park will open to the public at 4 p.m. so make sure to bring your lawn chairs.

“I would suggest coming early if you’re able. We don’t allow outside alcohol, glass or pets in the park. We also have a canopy area, that’s specified for canopies, we don’t want canopies setting up in the front so it will block the views. Bring blankets, picnics, bottles of water, all that stuff is welcome.”

Brestar says although you are allowed to bring outside food, make sure to to bring some extra cash to enjoy the 15 different food trucks.

Plus, bracelets will be provided for children to prevent them from getting lost.

“Walking children have to have a wristband on their wrists and have the parents phone number and the child’s name on it. Because of the size and the amount of people, if they get lost then their phone number is on there so we can contact the parents.”

If for some reason you can’t make it to ‘Pop Goes The Fort’ or if it gets postponed because of bad weather. Here is a list of other 4th of July events today in El Paso.

Following 2 p.m. Ascarate Park will host activities all day long with food and a Firework show.

Plus, Abundant Living Faith center will be hosting a fireworks show in East and West El Paso at 7 p.m.

Keep in mind Fort Bliss does not allow fireworks but that does not mean you can’t have a good time on America’s birthday with all the big celebrations they have planned for all of us.

