Fort Bliss announces three new positive cases of COVID-19 on base

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) – Fort Bliss announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The three new cases include two civilian Department of Defense employees and one other additional person, according to officials with Fort Bliss.

The other four soldiers who were infected are a part of an Army Reserve that were assigned to the 77th Human Resources Company out of New York City.



Col. Matthew Eichburg said all individuals have been isolated and quarantined.

Fort Bliss officials also announced that the base has upgraded to “HPCON Charlie” signaling a “substantial risk” of community spread of the new coronavirus.

Fort Bliss created a Q&A for people who have questions or concerns. It was posted before the new cases were announced, so there may be some changes.

Officials also posted a graphic on Facebook to help people understand what “HPCON Charlie” entails.