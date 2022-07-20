EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Former NFL football player and standout safety at UTEP (2004-2007), Quintin Demps, continues his foundation’s scholarship giveaway for a second year in a row.

The Quintin Demps Foundation, collaborating with Sun City Golf Co., are behind the two scholarships which will be awarded to two students who are in the process of continuing their education.

The Quintin Demps Foundation was created to provide those opportunities to at risk individuals and communities through fundraisers and donations. The foundation’s website states that their mission is to educate and empower future generations to become critical thinkers and responsible citizens while embracing local traditions and cultures.

A UTEP legend, Quintin played in the NFL for 10 years on the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs. He was born and raised in Texas and is currently ranked second for all-time interceptions at UTEP. Today, Quintin is a father of 5 and is always looking for ways to give back to his community.

Application Process:

Request the scholarship application form at eric@thedempsfoundation.com The application and two references, and the essay must be submitted by Friday, July 29th, 2022. Scholarship recipients will be selected and notified by Friday, August 5th, 2022.

Guidelines:

● The student must be enrolled in college.

● The student must be an El Paso, Texas resident.

● The student must apply with two references and an essay.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store