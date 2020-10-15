Former military nurse accused of abusive sexual contact

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former William Beaumont Army Medical Center registered nurse was arraigned on Wednesday, accused of abusive sexual contact.

Thomas Robert Williams, 43, was arrested on Friday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with no bond, according to court documents. He is accused of an assault that occurred on Oct. 23, 2016, and that was reported to Beaumont administration.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas secured an indictment for Williams on Oct. 7.

During Wednesday’s arraignment and detention hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Castaneda set his bond at $30,000 with certain conditions, including location monitoring, a curfew and preventing him from working as a nurse while the case is ongoing.

The indictment, which was sealed while Williams was taken into custody, stated that Williams “knowingly engaged in sexual contact with an intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, arouse or gratify … without permission” on land reserved and acquired for use by the United States. The act is considered a federal sex offense because it was committed under federal jurisdiction — in this case, Fort Bliss.

Our media partners at the El Paso Times said a spokesperson for Beaumont confirmed that administrators started an investigation as soon as the allegations were reported, and Williams was removed from all patient care. His “employment ended in 2017.”

This is not the first time Williams has been arrested. Jail records show he has been arrested on three separate occasions for DWI. The first happened in March 2008 and was dismissed. His second arrested was in October 2013, then again in May 2019. He pleaded guilty and was convicted of the latter two and sentenced to jail time and community service.

According to the Texas Board of Nursing license verification page, Williams became a licensed registered nurse on July 23, 2002. His license is set to expire on Nov. 30, 2020. He received his LVN/LPN license in October 2001 and currently shows as delinquent.

RNs and LPN/LVNs are distinguished by the years of formal education required, the set of duties they can perform and their usual facility of employment.

RNs or registered nurses have a minimum of a two-year or three year of higher learning and have a wider number of duties and most frequently work in hospital setting.

LPNs or licensed practical nurses receive about a year of nursing education and complete a certificate, typically report even minor patient changes to an RN and usually work in long-term care facilities, according to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

