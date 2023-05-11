EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former swim coach at Loretto Academy, is facing charges of sexual assault of a child.

According to Court documents, a now 23-year-old woman is accusing Wright Stanton of sexually assaulting her when she was 15, back in 2015.

The court documents state that the victim met Wright when she began to compete in swimming as she sawm for several swim clubs.

The victim told detectives, she was working as a lifeguard in 2015 at the Leo Cancellare Pool, and at the same time. Stanton was her coach as swimmer on the Southwest Aquatic Team and worked in the recreation center next to the Leo Cancellare pool.

In her statement to detectives, the victim said one day when the recreation center was closed, she went to visit the offender as the swimming pool stayed open late. She explained that they (her and Stanton) were in a back room when the offender approached her, pulled down her shorts and had sex with her. She said Stanton kissed her in her mouth, vaginally penetrated her and afterwards, gave her a wipe so she could clean herself.

Additionally in the affidavit, the victim claims days later she went back to visit him again, got in the offender’s car where he penetrated her with his fingers.

This a developing story, KTSM is working to gather more details in this case.