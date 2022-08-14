EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students.

David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten.

“The people that he met he really cared for them, and he would talk about them, and everybody was so special to him” she said.



David Griego spent his life making sure that the people around him was taken care of. According to his mom, Estela Cota, his family was number one and never let anyone them hurt them.



“The best to me he was the best man he was a good son a good husband, beautiful father.”



A graduate of Las Cruces High School where he wrestled and played football. He went on to play for Western New Mexico where he received three degrees. He moved across New Mexico until he returned to Las Cruces where he was he became a teacher at Las Cruces High School where he also coached softball and football.

He finished his career at Picacho Middle School where he then retired last year. According to his wife Leticia, he had a passion for sports that went beyond just being a coach, he wanted to guide his players to the best of their ability.



“And there was a Team B team, C Team and he said I always took the C Team because I saw potential in every single one of my students and those girls, those other ladies they’re competitive teachers and competitive coaches if they want the best of the best they can have them give me the C Team I will work with them.”



Throughout it all Griego touched many people in his life which left a lasting impact. Now his wife wishes to carry on his legacy the way she knows he would want for their sons.



“I need to do the best I can because we have two young boys, Diego is 12 and Marcos 10, and I would like them to continue knowing how special he was to so many people and just being the best they can be for dad.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe, if you would like to donate you can find the page here.

