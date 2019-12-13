Former Fort Bliss soldier sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former Fort Bliss soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of another soldier during a drug deal gone wrong in 2017.

22-year-old Zachary Johnston was charged with capital murder in the death of Tyler Croke.

Johnston pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder.

The crime happened in May of 2017 at the Cantera apartments on Lomaland in East El Paso.

Court Documents showed Johnston and four other suspects went to the victim’s apartment to steal drugs.

The documents claimed two of the men held the victim down while one of them slit his throat.

According to the El Paso Times, one of the suspects was also sentenced to life in prison.

The other cases are pending.