Former EPPD officer found guilty of rape

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A former El Paso police officer has been found guilty of rape.

William Alexander was accused of raping a woman he first met while responding to a call two years ago.

The woman testified that Alexander, who was a policeman at the time, responded to a call after she got into a fight with her boyfriend.

She told jurors she was drunk at the time and wasn’t fully clothed.

On Thursday, (Jan. 30) the judge took out the word “unconscious” from the charges as the defense argued the state did not have enough evidence to prove the victim was unconscious at the time of the incident.

Alexander is facing between 2 to 20 years in prison.

Sentencing will begin Friday morning.