EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) announced that Dr. Herbert Nassour, a former physician in El Paso, has agreed to pay $350,000 under a civil settlement to “resolve allegations he violated certain provisions of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).”

USAO officials say Dr. Nassour was a physician registered with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to

prescribe and dispense controlled substances through his private practice located in El Paso.

“Doctors must live up to their obligations under the CSA to ensure that controlled substances are not

illegally diverted into our community,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff.

“Protecting our community from the diversion of controlled substances is a priority for the DEA and this office.”

The United States contends that Dr. Nassour violated the CSA by failing to properly account for over 11,000 doses of hydrocodone and by not maintaining the proper inventory or dispensing records for controlled substances as required by the CSA. The failure to account for such large doses of opioids raises serious concerns about the potential diversion of controlled substances. The settlement reflects the ongoing commitment of Department of Justice and DEA to address the opioid crisis and to prevent, detect and investigate the diversion of controlled substances. United States Attorney’s Office

Western District of Texas

“Opioid misuse and abuse remain at epidemic levels in the United States,” said Greg Millard, Special

Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement’s El Paso Division.

“Because the majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills, registrants must do their part and comply with the rules and regulations set forth by the Controlled Substance Act. Through our oversight, DEA will ensure that registrants comply with the law.”

Officials add that the claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only and there has been no determination of liability.

