Former El Pasoan dedicates Texas 4000 ride against cancer to her late father

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– This year, the longest annual charity bike ride in the world ran through El Paso, raising funds for cancer research along the way.

A group of 21 bicyclists are participating in the Texas 4000 for Cancer 2021, riding more than 4,000 miles to raise money for cancer research, as well as share hope and knowledge in more than 200 communities.

El Paso native Carolina Mendez lead the procession through El Paso near the El Paso Country Club on Saturday as the ride is in its first week.

The team started in Austin, and crossed through El Paso from June 11 to June 13. It will head to the Canadian border before heading back to Austin.

For Mendez, this ride is extra special as she is honoring her father who died from cancer just nine months ago.

“My dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he passed away in the fall of 2020 so coming here and doing this ride in memory of him is really something special that I hold true to my heart and were here celebrating life and the legacy of my father,” Mendez said.

Mendez said the team tries to connect with the communites they ride through to explain their mission.

She said they ride anywhere from 50 to 120 miles in a day.

During their time in El Paso, Mendez said they were making a stop at Sierra Providence hospital to donate a bike to a patient being treated for cancer.

From El Paso, the team will head to Las Cruces, New Mexico.

For information or ways to donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.