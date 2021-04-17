Former El Paso mayoral candidates finding roles in local government

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two former El Paso mayoral candidates are finding new roles in local government bringing insight to important committees.

Verónica Carbajal and Carlos Gallinar, who competed against current Mayor Oscar Leeser and former mayor Dee Margo during the November elections, have found positions at the city and county level.

Carbajal, a local attorney, is scheduled to be appointed to the El Paso County Hospital District Board of Trustees to fulfill an unexpired three-year term ending in March 31, 2023. The board of trustees oversees policy for outpatient services provided by UMC. They also oversee the hospital’s HMO.

She also serves on the city’s Regional Renewable Energy Advisory Council.

Gallinar, a local urban planner, was appointed to the city’s plan commission. The commission oversees zoning and project requests presented to the city.

