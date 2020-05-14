Former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke hits virtual campaign trial for Joe Biden

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former presidential candidate and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Roruke hit the virtual campaign trail on Wednesday for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

O’Rourke joined college students Wednesday evening and highlighted what’s at stake for the 2020 presidential election.

O’Rourke said a win for Biden in Texas could seal a national and electoral college victory for Biden.

The former El Paso congressman also talked about the difficulty of campaigning during the 2020 presidential race. He said with the pandemic happening right now it’s hard to connect to young voters.

O’Rourke said virtual meetings such as the one he took part in is going to the be the way that presidential candidates and their supporters are going to have to connect with their voters.

Early this year, O’Rourke joined a group of Democrats who endorsed Biden including El Paso congresswoman Veronica Escobar.