Former Border Patrol supervisor sentenced to 15 years in prison over child pornography

FILE – In this Thursday, April 18, 2019, file photo, a sign for the Department of Justice hangs in the press briefing room at the Justice Department, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A federal judge sentenced a former U.S. Border Patrol supervisor to 15 years in prison for production of child pornography earlier this month.

Jason Christopher Davis, 48, of Las Cruces was charged in a case where law enforcement says he produced a pornographic video of a five-year-old child and uploaded the video onto his laptop computer. He was a supervisory Border Patrol agent at the time of the video upload, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The former border patrol agent pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Oct. 3, 2018.

When Davis finishes his time in prison, he will be subject to 20 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Davis’ arrest was part of a collaboration between Homeland Security Investigations, the office of Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security, and the Las Cruces Police Department. Those agencies were assisted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol, the FBI and New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

