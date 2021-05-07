For 5 years, Sushi Girl Tacos and More has provided El Paso with 100% natural options

Sushi is rich in Omega3 fish oils, also helps reduce high cholesterol and heart disease

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One of the best reasons to eat Sushi is for it’s health benefits.

The owner of Sushi Girl Tacos and More, Zaphyro Tapia says her food truck goes to many places, but the main area is the Westside.

Sushi Girl Tacos and More has participated on events for the city like Winter Fest, Día de Muertos at the Art Museum and many more venues in El Paso.

The three top selling items are El Paso Angus roll, Mixed Hibachi and Pokebowls.

The food truck also uses masks to ensure protection for customers, and accept contactless payments.

If you’d like to place an order, visit https://www.facebook.com/sushigirltacosand/ or call (915) 253-0322.