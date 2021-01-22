Food Truck Fridays welcome Porkchops El Paso’s authentic, mouth-watering Cajun and Creole-based dishes

Porkchops El Paso was a dream that became a reality for owner Sonny Stackhouse in July 2020.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Porkchops El Paso was a dream that became a reality for owner Sonny Stackhouse in July 2020.

Stackhouse was laid off from his previous position due to COVID-19 and decided to buy a food truck, and launch his business.

His specialties, which include po boys, fried pork chops, and southern fried fish.

These have been an extreme success and word of mouth continues to grow his social media presence by storm.

In the Food Truck Friday segment, Stackhouse showed off his large portions of food for under $10.

As many businesses have taken a hard hit during the pandemic, there are food trucks popping up all over Sun City showing people can succeed in this time.