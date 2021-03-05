Food Truck Friday: The Gumbo Shack

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We might be in Texas, but The Gumbo Shack brings Louisiana flavor to the Sun City.

The Gumbo Shack, run by A.Audi Edwards, serves up authentic New Orleans cuisine. Edwards is a Bel Air High School graduate and a former Miss Black El Paso who spent time in New Orleans, honing her skills from family.

“We couldn’t get into the kitchen until we could prove ourselves,” she said about learning from her great-grandmother — a chef in Louisiana — who taught her grandmother and her mother, who in turn, taught her to cook the New Orleans cuisine.

The Gumbo Shack serves seafood gumbo, as well as a gumbo baked potato, shrimp po’boys, crawfish empanadas (turnovers) and regular and vegan boudin, plus more. The restaurant also serves deserts such as bread pudding and peach cobbler.

Edwards also offers a spicy strawberry lemonade with Hatch green chilies and a spicy watermelon lemonade made with jalapenos, inspired by her children, who love spicy foods.

Edwards participates in local food delivery programs and said she has been inspired by the work of chef Jose Andres, who is based in Washington, D.C., and who is known for his World Central Kitchen nonprofit, which provides meals to those affected by natural disasters. She serves food to the local Ronald McDonald House, as well as provides food to others in need.

Edwards is participating in the Favorite Chef 2021 competition and is now in the Top 5. You can vote for her at https://favchef.com/2021/Audi-Edwards.

The Gumbo Shack is located at 11160 Montwood Drive. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/TheGumboShack.