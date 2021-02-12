Food Truck Friday – Redds Ramen Ya

Redds Ramen Ya helps build food trucks for up and coming business owners

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tim Burnette and Judas Ortiz came together to bring a differnt kind of flavor to El Paso, that came in the form of ramen.

The business opened 18 months ago and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve thoroughly sanitized their working areas.

Even on the show, they had on gloves preparing smoked tomahawk ribeye bowl and our Texan bowl which has smoked brisket.

Just in case you’re wondering, that’s their most popular bowls that shows in the video below.

Redds Ramen Ya makes ramen from scratch with a Texas twist, that includes a Fred Flintstone style bone right inside of your bowl.

Redds Ramen Ya is located at 1651 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX 79936.