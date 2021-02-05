Owner says that he's very thankful to the city of El Paso for sticking together no matter what obstacles we encounter.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Since 2019, Bold Burgers and Tacos owner Adrian Myers has served signature burgers and loaded fries.

Myers was born in El Paso and, although he moved to New Mexico for a period, he returned to his hometown to open his own restaurant in the Borderland. He added, “why not love to do what I love to do?” and turned a hobby into a career — the best way to live life.

The former Santa Teresa High School alumni told KTSM 9 News that his business has seen a rise in sales and has also seen a decline as well. The best news is their door does remain open for now.

Since the start of the pandemic, the restaurant has taken extra measures to make sure all of the equipment is safe and sanitized, even using tamper-proof bags for customers that order online.

If you’d like to visit Bold Burgers and Tacos, they’re located at 3117 Saul Kleinfeld Dr., El Paso 79936 and can be contacted at (915) 202-5807.