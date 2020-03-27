Food pantry helps struggling NMSU students and staff

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University is working to ensure students, staff, and faculty have food on the table.

The Aggie Cupboard was founded in 2012. The on-campus food pantry’s mission is to provide free supplementary food assistance to community members attending or working at NMSU and Doña Ana Community College.

The director of the Aggie Cupboard said that the food pantry has experienced a two-fold increase in clientele since concerns over COVID-19 began escalating in March.

According to officials, during the week of March 15, Aggie Cupboard volunteers distributed approximately 2,483 pounds of nonperishable food items to 191 clients. Organizers said they usually see an average of 70 to 80 clients per week during a typical spring semester.

“So, we had more than double the number of clients last week,” Aggie Cupboard Director Meg Long said. “Every food box has roughly 13 pounds in it.”

To help keep up with demand, the Aggie Cupboard is asking for donations. They include food items like canned fruit, tuna, canned chicken, beans, rice, lentils, peanut butter, pasta, canned vegetables, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, soup, macaroni and cheese, and instant noodles.

“We need staples as everyone else does. We’re extremely low on evaporated milk or dry milk,” Long said. “I’m trying to provide food that follows the MyPlate guidelines, in terms of nutrition, so that people have protein, they have carbs, they have dairy, they have vegetables, and they have fruit.”

Donors may drop off items between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1 and 3 p.m. on Thursdays at the Aggie Cupboard, 906 Gregg St.

Aggie Cupboard also accepts monetary donations through a “Make a Statement” crowdfunding campaign at https://mas.nmsu.edu/project/6947.

Aggie Cupboard clients may only pick up food boxes between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursdays, Long said. They need only bring their NMSU Banner ID numbers and comply with newly implemented social-distancing practices.