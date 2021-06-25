Food drive to be held for Doña Ana County families

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A food drive to support families in Doña Ana County will be held next week.

Management and Training Corporation Facility staff are hosting the event at the Doña Ana County Betty McKnight Community Center in Chaparral, N.M., on Wednesday morning. The food will go to 50 families in need.

“I feel good helping the families in need from our community. My staff and I are more than happy to be able to assist local families that are struggling to put food on the table,” said MTC Facility Administrator Dora Orozco.

Deborah Holguin, the Gadsden Independent School District Federal Programs social worker, selected the 50 families in need of food. She said they are grateful to have support from the community.

“The economic situations are difficult for a lot of these families and without the assistance of MTC many of these families would have to go without,” she said.

Representatives of the Mexican Consulate in El Paso and members of CASA Peregrino will be in attendance. New Mexico State Rep. Willie Madrid will also be in attendance.

