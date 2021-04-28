Flushing disposable wipes down the toilets cause pipes to clog

El Paso Water crews spend hours clearing clogs from pumps like this every week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — They may say ‘Flushable’ on the package, but it’s really not a good idea to flush those wipes down the toilet.

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water says El Pasoans have flushed disinfection wipes down the drains.

That’s caused major backups in our water systems.

Credit: El Paso Water

Monyoya adds that people can flush wipes, but they don’t disintegrate.

In fact, they can cause serious damage to your pipes, and to El Paso wastewater lines or our pump stations.

Credit: El Paso Water

In some cases, disposable wipes can cause a huge blockage that can result in a wastewater overflow into your neighborhood or even your home.

Most importantly, the wipes can also cause costly damage to our wastewater pipes and pumps.

The only items that should be flushed down the drain are toilet paper and body waste.

For more information and other water tips, visit epwater.org