Flushing disposable wipes down the toilets cause pipes to clog

Local

El Paso Water crews spend hours clearing clogs from pumps like this every week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — They may say ‘Flushable’ on the package, but it’s really not a good idea to flush those wipes down the toilet. 

Christina Montoya with El Paso Water says El Pasoans have flushed disinfection wipes down the drains.

That’s caused major backups in our water systems.

Credit: El Paso Water

Monyoya adds that people can flush wipes, but they don’t disintegrate.

In fact, they can cause serious damage to your pipes, and to El Paso wastewater lines or our pump stations. 

Credit: El Paso Water

In some cases, disposable wipes can cause a huge blockage that can result in a wastewater overflow into your neighborhood or even your home. 

Most importantly, the wipes can also cause costly damage to our wastewater pipes and pumps.

The only items that should be flushed down the drain are toilet paper and body waste.

For more information and other water tips, visit epwater.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Water Tip Wednesday - Don't flush those wipes

El Paso Locomotive welcomes 1st year Forward, Aidan Apodaca

Southwest University Park to go cashless in 2021

Three Rivers Fire evacuations update, wildlife impact

Man suspected in 1-year-old's death denied bail

Evening vaccination event

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link