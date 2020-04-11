Florida fugitive arrested in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A wanted fugitive out of Florida was arrested in Las Cruces, according to the State of New Mexico Office of the Third Judicial District Attorney.

David E. Anthony, 43, was taken into custody by New Mexico State Police on March 31.

Officials said Anthony was located walking his dog on Avenida de Mesilla and Hickory Dr. in Las Cruces.

He was arrested on charges of kidnapping and murder in connection to his wife’s disappearance in Jupiter, Florida on March 23, officials said.

According to the Jupiter Police report, the whereabouts of Gretchen Anthony was reported missing when her family began getting suspicious text messages from her phone, indicating that she had contacted COVID-19 and was checking into the Jupiter Medical Center and then not hearing from her since March 23.

Officials said officers went to Gretchen Anthony’s home in Abacoa, Florida, knocked on the door several times with no response. Further investigation into Jupiter Medical Center records indicated that no one by the name of Gretchen Anthony was in their system.

Police later located Gretchen Anthony’s abandoned vehicle with her purse in the parking lot of the Medical Center, officials said.

Investigators were not able to reach David Anthony by phone or at his residence in Florida, neighbors reportedly hadn’t seen him since March 24, when he came to get his dog.

Authorities said that during a legal search of Gretchen Anthony’s home on March 27, a K-9 officer detected blood in her house and on the garage floor.

David Anthony’s vehicle was seen at her home on March 23, and a neighbor’s surveillance video shows his truck driving to and from the home, investigators said.

Police are still looking for Gretchen Anthony and are asking for the public’s help in finding her, she was last seen March 20 at her home.

The manhunt began as both David Anthony and Gretchen Anthony’s cell phone numbers were pinging off cellular towers in the panhandle of Florida, then Texas.

He is currently being held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention Center awaiting Extradition.

The Doña County District Attorney’s office is waiting on a Governor’s Warrant from Florida to keep David Anthony incarcerated until extradition can be made.