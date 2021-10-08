FloraFEST returns to UTEP’s Centennial Museum Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year marks the 27th anniversary of the FloraFEST plant sale, taking place at the Centennial Museum on Saturday from 9a.m. to 4p.m.

UTEP is inviting the community or anyone interested in adding some new greenery into their home to browse their wide range of diverse, native and drought-resistant plants.

According to Kevin Floyd, botanical curator of the Centennial Museum and Chihuahuan Desert Gardens, they say they usually have it in the Spring, but this year they decided to do it in the Fall. He says Fall is a great time to plant due to the weather. “The plants have a less stressful time as they get established, and then when Spring comes around they will be ready to go,” he said.

Floyd said he’s been very impressed with how the plants are growing this year due to the recent spike of rain in the borderland, which caused many of them to bloom faster.

“So we got some blackfoot daisies, and white daisy flowers, and chocolate daisies which actually smell like chocolate, they’re great… I’ve been coming in the morning and we got a bunch by the backdoor of the museum and just that smell of chocolate greets you in the morning,” said Floyd.

All the proceeds for FloraFEST will go towards the maintenance and operation of the Chihuahuan Desert Gardens.

Shoppers can ask local master gardeners, horticulturists and other plant experts for advice on how to care for their plants at home. Many of the plants sold at FloraFEST are not available at local nurseries or retailers.

Organizers say most plants will be priced around $8 to $40, and will only be accepting payment via credit/debit cards. No cash or checks will be accepted.

