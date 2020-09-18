Five new virus deaths in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — There were five additional COVID-19-related deaths, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported Friday.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

  • 2 males in their 50s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 female in her 80s
  • 1 male in his 80s

The total number of deaths in El Paso is now 484.

The health department also reported 96 new cases and five additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 27, 29, 37 and 38.

There are 2,820 active cases, and there are 18,758 individuals that have recovered from COVID-19.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for El Paso, visit www.epstrong.org.

