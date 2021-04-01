Five El Paso men pursued relationship with law enforcement presented as minors online

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five El Paso men were told numerous times they were pursuing a relationship with a minor but continued, according to El Paso County documents.

Law enforcement agents from several entities created online profiles on several dating applications posing as minors. Their joint operation was conducted on the platforms: Badoo, Tinder, Plenty of Fish, and Grindr.

KTSM 9 News obtained affidavits showing interactions between undercover agents and five men arrested for online solicitation of minors in March.

Online solicitation of a minor is considered both a state and federal crime and is punishable by a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The details prompt a reminder for parents to be aware of their children’s activity on social media.

Documents say Heriberto Ochoa, 23, allegedly approached an agent posing to be a minor on one of the applications. He messaged the law enforcement officer saying he was looking for a “sugar baby” and offered his phone number.

A “sugar baby” is someone who receives gifts, including cash, in exchange for company or sexual favors.

He was told the user was a minor but pursued a relationship offering food and money.

“UC told Ochoa that she wanted to get her driver license when she turned 16,” the document says. “Ochoa said he would teach her to drive and give her a car.”

As the conversation progressed, he messaged wanting to kiss and give hugs. And, asked for the user’s address.

He began making comments of a sexual nature and was later given an address. He was arrested when he arrived at the residence.

Kayode Michael Young, 27, allegedly began texting an agent posed as a minor attending Franklin High School after first speaking with them on a social platform.

Documents say Young began messaging sexually orientated texts to the account and asked for nude photographs. He was reminded of the user’s age but insisted to meet with the person he believed he was messaging.

He messaged lewd photos to the account and was given an address to visit. He was apprehended by Texas Department of Public Safety agents.

Josue Munoz, 21, allegedly began messaging with an agent posed as a minor on a social platform. He messaged his phone number and began text messaging the account.

He was told the user was 16 but still asked if the individual was open to sexual acts. He allegedly asked to trade lewd photographs.

Munoz allegedly continued discussing sexual acts when asked what he wanted from the user.

He was given an address and was arrested by DPS agents upon his arrival.

Jonathan Rivera, 46, allegedly began messaging an agent posed as a minor on a social platform. He contacted a user claiming to look for a “sugar baby,” according to documents.

He was asked what a “sugar baby” is by the agent. Rivera was told the user was 15 but he claimed they were “just chatting.” He asked for a picture.

Rivera allegedly continued to message the user and was reminded they were in high school. And, asked if the user was ready to be a “sugar baby.”

The agent messaged Rivera asking again what the term meant.

Rivera allegedly began to ask sexually oriented questions and sent the user lewd videos.

He was told to meet the user at a mall. When he arrived he was arrested and found with a weapon in his possession.

Fuqwon Jermaine Middleton, 21, allegedly began messaging an agent posed as a minor on a social media platform. He contacted a user and messaged his cell phone number.

He learned the user was 16 years-old and continued to exchange messages with the person. He asked for a picture and asked continuously to visit the person at home.

He allegedly said he wanted to “cuddle” and “watch a lil tv” and alluded to sexual acts.

He was given an address and upon walking up to the door was arrested.