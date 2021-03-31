Five El Paso men arrested for online solicitation of minors

by: Aaron Montes

Heriberto Ochoa, Kayode Michael Young, Jonathan Rey Rivera, Josue Ernesto Munoz, Fuqwon Jermaine Middleton.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Five El Paso men face felony charges after being accused of soliciting minors online, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple agencies conducted an investigation into the online activity, which led to five arrests. Agents were also able to identify and open investigations into other suspects, according to a news release.

Officials with DPS say a joint operation was conducted between Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso Police Department, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, El Paso County Constable’s Office in Precinct one and six, and the Border Prosecution Unit for the District Attorney’s Office of the 34th Judicial District.

Law enforcement says the following individuals were arrested and booked into the Downtown El Paso County Detention Facility.

  • Heriberto Ochoa, 23
  • Josue Ernesto Munoz, 21
  • Kayode Michael Young, 27
  • Fuqwon Jermaine Middleton, 21
  • Jonathan Rey Rivera, 46

