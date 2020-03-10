First Lady speaks of social media safety, PTA Conference

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – First lady Melania Trump stresses the importance of social media safety at this year’s PTA legislative conference in Virginia.

In her speech, she credits the strives she has made with the “Be Best” campaign which deals with social-emotional health, opioid abuse, and online safety.

She also focused on the importance of having better social media practices and uniting adults to help put an end to cyberbullying.

According to First Lady Melania Trump, when used properly, the internet can be a tool for good, when not used properly, it can be destructive and dangerous.

“As parents, adults, educators, and community leaders, it is our responsibility to ensure our children are being taught the importance of positive ways to interact with each other and prepare them for attacks and negativity they could receive in this new digital age. Parents and teachers are on the frontlines of this battle.”