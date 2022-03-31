EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Hemp and Cannabis Festival is set to debut April 20 as New Mexico prepares for legalization of recreational use marijuana starting Friday.

Travis Owens, producer for the festival said you can expect local food, accessories and clothes vendors at the festival.

As more cannabis-related businesses receive licenses, he is expecting to add more vendors who will sell marijuana at the event.

As an event producer for several years, starting in the state of Colorado, where marijuana has been legal for recreational use singe 2012, he predicted the culture of festival-like events will change in New Mexico and possibly divert from consumption of alcohol.

“Probably a year, or two years from now, it’s all going to be different, people are going to be like, wow, we used to have alcohol all the time, now we have cannabis all the time,” Owens said.

The event will be held at the Sassy Grass Juice Bar and Lounge at 3100 W Picacho Avenue on April 20. Entrance is free but requires an online RSVP.

Consumption of marijuana will not be permitted in public places, but Owens said the venue is working on obtaining a license to allow consumption at the event.

