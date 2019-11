EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department put out a blaze in West El Paso on Thanksgiving morning.

The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of Dew Drive. No injuries were reported.

Large fire at the McCrory's pharmacy, West El Paso. @KTSMtv pic.twitter.com/b3xRGWIOUl — Ozzie Carrillo (@ozziecarr) November 28, 2019

The fire was contained at about 8 a.m. but units remained on the scene due to a possibility that some portions of the building might collapse, the fire department said.

Some units will remain at the scene as portions of the building might collapse. @TexasGasService @ElPasoElectric @EPPOLICE & @AmRedCrossSW assisting at the scene. pic.twitter.com/xUADpVPFpi — El Paso Fire Department (@EPTXFire) November 28, 2019

The American Red Cross also responded to provide water and food to first responders.