EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After working days on end both the McBride and Nogal fires are now halfway contained thanks to the determination of the fire incident command and all the local fire fighters in Ruidoso. The McBride fire is now 56 percent contained and the Nogal fire is 52 percent contained.

The incident command team took over operations on April 14th but did not let the local team in the village to go unnoticed.

The team’s commander Dave Bales commended them on all their hard work and the job that they did to contain the fire.

Evacuations are now being lifted across the town with people able to return to their homes and power being restored as well.

“Really great news…to lift the evacuations that we have here and as well as the power company getting power restored, we had – I believe at one point – about 18,000 people were without power on those first few days…getting the power restored and working with the utilities company to do that been a lot of effort and a lot of work on other people’s part but really trying to get people back in their homes with power and everything they need.” Dave Bales, Incident Command Team

However, Lincoln County Manager Ira Pearson does warn to block the roads the homes where people will be returning near the nogal fire. He says that they are still working hard to completely put the fire out and don’t want anyone to get hurt.

“Do not go into that area, we are still fighting fires there are a lot of fire traffic a lot of fire fighters please stay away if you are not a resident, please stay out of that area we don’t need congestion, it’s a dirt road please just let the residents come back to their house,” Pearson added.

Fire officials add that there are still a lot of zones in the McBride and the Nogal fires that are still evacuated, but once the area is safe, they will allow those residents to return home.

