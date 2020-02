EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department is on the scene of a Condition 2 fire at a home in the 3300 block of Cornwall in East El Paso near Edgemere Elementary.

Firefighters have requested assistance from El Paso Electric and Texas Gas. Motorists will need to avoid Cornwall Road from Edgemere to Castletown Drive.

One resident was safely evacuated from the home.

This is a developing story.