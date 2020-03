EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fire has been reported in the parking garage of the El Paso County Courthouse.

Smoke was seen coming out of by a KTSM photographer at about 10:30 a.m. However, it appears the flames were put out shortly.

The El Paso Fire Department responded to the scene. Details on what caught fire or how severe it was are not available.

This is a developing story.