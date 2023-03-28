JUAREZ, Mexico (KTSM) – Thirty-nine migrants have died and 29 more are hospitalized after a fire broke out Monday night at the Juarez immigration building near the Stanton Street Bridge, Chihuahua state authorities say.

The fire broke out in the male detention area, leaving 37 people dead on the scene, while two more perished at Juarez hospitals. Fifteen female migrants being held in the women’s section of the center were unharmed, state officials said in a news release.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday morning said the fire apparently was the result of a protest from migrants afraid they would be deported. The migrants set some mattresses on fire and the flames apparently got out of control.

Many of the deceased victims were placed in silver blankets outside the building as fire crews worked to assess the situation and contain the fire.

One woman from Venezuela, identified as Vangly, told our news crew in Juarez that her husband was detained around 1 p.m. on Monday and taken to that facility. She tells KTSM her husband was injured in the fire and was seen being placed into an ambulance.

