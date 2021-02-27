Neighbors say 3 to 4 homes involved in Sunland Park fire

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) — A fire broke out on Linda Vista Drive in Sunland Park New Mexico at about 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to people who live in the area.

Neighbors told KTSM 9 News that the fire started at a home on Linda Vista and jumped to another home behind it on Monte Vista Drive.

“All I know is the house down this street caught fire first and then it caught fire to the house behind it,” said Ashely Garcia, who lives nearby. “On the speakers, I heard them say that it could possibly be three to four houses that caught on fire.”

Another man said he helped an old man out of a house that was next door to one of the homes that was on fire.

“Apparently around 6 o’clock the fire started in the neighborhood next door and it caught on fire to the house in the back of it,” said Saul Velasquez. “As soon as we got here, we had to go and pull him out of the house because the fire was on and we had to pull out his car and everything and get him out as fast as we could.”

There is no word from Sunland Park Fire on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.