EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A late-night fire damaged parts of the Bronco Swap Meet on Alameda Saturday night.

It happened before 11:30 p.m. at the popular Bronco Swap Meet where flames could be seen coming from the building. El Paso Firefighters had the fire under control by midnight.

At this time, it is still unclear what the cause of the fire was or the extent of the damage to the building.

Courtesy: Lorenzo Garcia

