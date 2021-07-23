Fire Department knocks down blaze in west El Paso, 2 people transported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 3 fire late Thursday night.

The incident was reported at around 11:50 p.m. and was originally a condition 2 fire before it was upgraded less than 10 minutes later.

The El Paso Fire Department said it happened at the 6000 block of Fandango Place.

The fire was knocked down. 16 units and 44 firefighters responded to the scene.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that two patients were transported to medical care.

One reported with serious injuries and the other with minor.

This is a developing story

