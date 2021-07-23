Fire Department knocks down blaze in west El Paso, 2 people transported

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a condition 3 fire late Thursday night.

The incident was reported at around 11:50 p.m. and was originally a condition 2 fire before it was upgraded less than 10 minutes later.

The El Paso Fire Department said it happened at the 6000 block of Fandango Place.

The fire was knocked down. 16 units and 44 firefighters responded to the scene.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that two patients were transported to medical care.

One reported with serious injuries and the other with minor.

This is a developing story

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Eastwood Running Club hosting fundraiser race

Boots in Space

Pandemic led to career changes, El Paso job seekers looking for higher wages, more stability

Animal services to host foster open house hoping to shelter pets in need

KTSM's J Russell interviews Olympic game correspondent is Justin Surrency about Tokyo safety protocols

School counselors expect busy year

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link