Fire damages two homes near I-25 and US 70 in Las Cruces

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
House fire

Courtesy Las Cruces Fire Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two homes on the 1100 block of Gunsight Peak Drive in Las Cruces were damaged Tuesday afternoon after a nearby shed caught fire.

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a backyard shed on fire at the 1100 Gunsight Peak. When firefighters arrives, the fire had extended to the back of the two-story home where the shed was located, as well as to a home that was directly next door.

Fire officials said it’s likely that a light breeze, blowing from west to east, contributed to the fire extending to the home next door.

Las Cruces firefighters contained the fire by 4:15 p.m. No major injuries were reported.

However, the backyard shed was completely gutted by the fire. Both homes were damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso to be home to new distribution warehouse

County Attorney alleges prostitution at East El Paso massage parlor

Special Report: "Where is Richard?" Part two

Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll announce more business openings soon — does his ‘Cheers!’ GIF mean bars are next?

SPECIAL REPORT: Where is Richard?

Burrowing Owls in Danger

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link