Fire damages two homes near I-25 and US 70 in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two homes on the 1100 block of Gunsight Peak Drive in Las Cruces were damaged Tuesday afternoon after a nearby shed caught fire.

Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a backyard shed on fire at the 1100 Gunsight Peak. When firefighters arrives, the fire had extended to the back of the two-story home where the shed was located, as well as to a home that was directly next door.

Fire officials said it’s likely that a light breeze, blowing from west to east, contributed to the fire extending to the home next door.

Las Cruces firefighters contained the fire by 4:15 p.m. No major injuries were reported.

However, the backyard shed was completely gutted by the fire. Both homes were damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.