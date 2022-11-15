EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters put out a mobile home fire on Holiday Avenue early Tuesday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the report of a fire at a residential structure on the 2200 block of Holiday Avenue just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. The occupants exited the structure and called 911 after they detected smoke.



Firefighters arrived and found an active fire in a bedroom and on the underside of the mobile home.

They were able to contain the fire and prevent any further spread to the rest of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage estimates are being evaluated.