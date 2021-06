EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Fire Department says it is responding to a fire at a residence in the Upper Valley.

It is unclear what condition the fire is but a photo shows a residence engulfed in flames at a home on Upper Valley Road and Cocula Avenue.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.