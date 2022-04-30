No people were inside at the time and no injuries overall were reported, according to EPFD officials.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) crews took out a serious fire and rescued a cat on the Westside of town at the Chimney Apartments Saturday afternoon. No people were injured, according to EPFD.

EPFD says there will be a “fire watch” through the night to make sure the fire doesn’t rekindle.

El Paso Fire crews received a call around noon on Saturday afternoon about a serious fire at the Chimney Apartments, where 13 fire trucks and 35 firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, which EPFD says was extinguished in 15 minutes upon arrival.

Courtesy: El Paso Fire















There were no people inside of the apartment, however, fire crews were able to rescue a cat that was inside at the time it happened.

People in surrounding apartment units were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported and residents affected are being assisted by the El Paso Red Cross, according to EPFD.

The fire originated in the attic of the building but the cause has not yet been determined.

