Fire crews battle large fire in central El Paso; no injuries reported

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Fighters were busy Wednesday morning battling a large fire that broke out at a commercial building in central El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department said the incident was reported at the 3500 block of Hueco Ave. just before 9 a.m., Wednesday morning.

EPFD said the fire has been brought under control and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, around 25 units and 60 firefighters responded to the incident.

Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.

