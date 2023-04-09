UPDATE: The Otero County Sherrif’s Office reported that U.S. 54 has reopened as of 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Sunday morning fire has closed down a five-mile stretch of U.S. 54, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

The highway, which is a main corridor between El Paso and Alamogordo, is closed from mile marker 40 to 45 in both directions, according to the Otero County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes. The closure is expected to last several hours.

