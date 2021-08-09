Fire breaks out in vacant Duranguito tenement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vacant tenement in the Duranguito neighborhood caught fire, according to city fire officials.

The building at 219 W. Overland had visible black streaks on its facade on Monday afternoon after fire fighters responded to a call. The property is owned by Don Luciano, according to property records.

Luciano had been subject in a suit over conditions within the building when it was still occupied by renters several years ago. He was ordered to make repairs or face jail time.

The building was vacated soon after.

It is still unclear what caused the fire or if there were injuries.

