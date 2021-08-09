Fire breaks out in vacant Duranguito tenement

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vacant tenement in the Duranguito neighborhood caught fire, according to city fire officials.

The building at 219 W. Overland had visible black streaks on its facade on Monday afternoon after fire fighters responded to a call. The property is owned by Don Luciano, according to property records.

Luciano had been subject in a suit over conditions within the building when it was still occupied by renters several years ago. He was ordered to make repairs or face jail time.
The building was vacated soon after.
It is still unclear what caused the fire or if there were injuries.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fire breaks out in vacant Duranguito tenement

Urgent need for pet foster homes

Former El Paso police officer admits helping her stepfather distribute cocaine

El Paso records 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 692 new cases last week

AMLO in Juarez for inauguration of National Guard headquarters

Man shot in broad daylight while president visits Juarez to talk public safety

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link