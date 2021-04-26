Fire breaks out at T&R facility in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a chemical plant in Clint on Monday afternoon.
Officials say no one was injured after the fire broke out at the T&R Chemicals facility on Celum Road. It appears the fire started near the back of the facility where semi-trucks were parked.
First responders from the San Elizario, Horizon and Socorro fire departments responded to the incident. Officials say 20 individuals were involved in fighting off the fire.
The blaze was eventually contained. An investigation into the start of the fire continues, officials say.