Fire breaks out at T&R facility in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- As our community continues to heal from the August third shooting, the false alarm of an active shooter may have triggered trauma for many.

Rumors of an active shooter at Cielo Vista Mall on Saturday caused panic and chaos for many who were inside shopping at the time. This, as we near the two year anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting.

"August third deeply changed and impacted our community forever. So with the news of this weekend and what we hear happening across the country when it comes to active shooter situations, the anxiety is normal," said Executive Director of NAMI El Paso Isidro Torres.

Following the false alarm of an active shooter that happened at Cielo Vista Mall, community members may have experienced a trigger of emotions as the August third shooting was only over a year and a half ago.

"Those feelings and the impact from the trauma we experience on August third is normal," Torres shared.

The rumors quickly spread on social media on Saturday. The Executive Director of NAMI El Paso said while it's important to stay informed, it's also important to be careful with how much media we're consuming, "Because of the anxiety, because of the stress and different negative feelings that may come from consuming the media, it's always good to take a moment. Step back, understand what you're feeling, validating what you're feeling, and taking the moment."

El Paso Police say there's no update yet on the investigation, nor any arrests. However, if some people still feel trauma, reaching out for help at any point of time is the best solution.

"Whether it be right after this weekend or if you're seeing news from other places, it's always important to understand that help is out there. It's okay to feel what you're feeling, and it's even more okay to ask for help and get through it," Torres shared.

If you'd like to connect with NAMI El Paso, visit namiep.org for more resources and information. You can also text NAMI to 74174.

The local crisis hotline with Emergence Health Network is 915-779-1800.