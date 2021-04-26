Fire breaks out at T&R facility in Clint

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of KTSM 9 News viewer.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Multiple agencies responded to a fire at a chemical plant in Clint on Monday afternoon.

Officials say no one was injured after the fire broke out at the T&R Chemicals facility on Celum Road. It appears the fire started near the back of the facility where semi-trucks were parked.

First responders from the San Elizario, Horizon and Socorro fire departments responded to the incident. Officials say 20 individuals were involved in fighting off the fire.

The blaze was eventually contained. An investigation into the start of the fire continues, officials say.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Trauma triggered for many after false alarm of active shooter, resources for mental health available

COVID-19 deaths up sharply in Juarez

One dead in far East El Paso

Mutt Mondays: Helping reunite lost pets

Release of local movie and fun fact about box offices

11-year-old El Paso boy receives grant to help end child hunger

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link