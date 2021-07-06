Final day to submit names for new SISD combination school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday is the final day to provide input in naming new elementary and middle schools in the Socorro Independent School District which is scheduled to open next year.



The district said the new combination school will be built as part of Bond 2017 and will serve students in the expanding Eastlake High School area.



Nominations for school names are being accepted by Socorro ISD until July 6. They may be emailed to bgonza515@sisd.net or delivered by 4 p.m. on July 6 to the Public Relations Department in the District Service Center (12440 Rojas Dr.)

All nominations will be reviewed by a task force that consists of area parents, students, community members, and SISD staff. The group will recommend two names; one for the elementary school and one of the middle school, school mascots and colors to Interim Superintendent Marta C. Carmona, M.Ed. and the SISD Board of Trustees for consideration.

The final decision in naming the schools rests with the Board of Trustees.

“Collecting input and ideas from the wonderful people in the Socorro ISD family is invaluable and embodies the collaborative spirit of our school district,” said Carmona. “I look forward to receiving name recommendations from community members and beginning this important process to usher in two more schools to serve students and families in Team SISD.”

Board Policy CW (LOCAL) outlines the district process for naming facilities:

The administration shall ensure that interested persons are informed of and afforded an opportunity to submit proposed names. Each rationale for a proposed nomination shall be submitted in writing, not to exceed two pages in length and shall include specific reasons why the school/facility should be so named. If an individual’s name is submitted, a nomination shall include brief biographical data and an account of the individual’s significant contributions.

District schools may be named for local residential areas, geographic locations, or similarly site-specific identifiers such as roads, streets, subdivisions, or communities.

District high schools shall not be named after or in honor of any individual. An elementary, middle, or prekindergarten–grade 8 school may be named after an individual. The individual may be living or de-ceased; however, greater consideration shall be given to names of the deceased.

An individual, whether living or deceased, may be considered upon the following criteria:

1. The individual should have attained prominence locally, statewide, or nationally, based upon contributions to the public in recognized fields such as education, science, medicine, law, art, government, business, justice, civil rights, human rights, or military achievement.

2. The individual shall be a person of such integrity, stature, and demonstrated ability that the naming of a school after such an individual will reflect honor on the District and create a sense of pride among the staff, students, and community.

A school shall not be named after any sitting Board member or any individual who is related to a current Board member or member of the task force within the third degree (consanguinity), or by marriage within the second degree (affinity).



